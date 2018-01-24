Fun day at Freckle Boutique, Heskin, in aid of Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre

Have your say

A family fun day will be held at a ladies boutique in Heskin to help sick or injured hedgehogs.

The event will be at Freckle Boutique, in Heskin Farmers Market and Centre, on Sunday February 25, from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

There will be a tombola, raffles, face painting and children’s colouring competitions, as well as information about hedgehog welfare.

All money raised will go towards Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre, assisting with vet bills.

Linda Monk, owner of Freckle Boutique, said: “One of my members of staff lives near the rescue centre and knows that the owner needs a lot of support.

“So we want to raise awareness and educate people about the plight of hedgehogs.”

If anyone wants to donate cat food, cat biscuits, mealworms, newspapers and old towels, drop them off at Freckle Boutique or at the rescue centre at 1 Cottagefields, Chorley.