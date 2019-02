The historic Sirloin pub in Hoghton, near Chorley, suffered a major fire last night.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt but the historic structure, which is also home to owners Adam Chapman and Lucia Wilde, has been very badly damaged by the fire, which spread to the roof.

Large sections of the roof of the historic pub have been destroyed by the fire jpimedia Buy a Photo

The cause of the fire, which broke out at about 8pm on Saturday, is now under investigation jpimedia Buy a Photo

Parts of the building date from the 17th Century, when it was used as a coaching inn jpimedia Buy a Photo

All diners and staff were safely evacuated from the building jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more