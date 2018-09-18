Full Monty and Calendar Girls night at Greenlands Club in Preston

A Full Monty and Calendar Girls style event was held at Greenlands New Labour Club, in Preston, raising £6,500, which will be split between testicular cancer charity Baggy Trousers, Prevent Breast Cancer, Dementia UK and Ronald McDonald House. Ken Morland was the DJ for the night, with Tony Jo from award winning British comedy band.
Organiser Bobby Heaps said: “It was the best night the club ever had. We had more than 250 people there and everyone enjoyed it.
“We do fund-raising events every year and we were looking for something different. The cancer charities tie in with the strip tease angle, a few family members have suffered from dementia and the owners of Greenlands use Ronald McDonald as it supports their son, so all these charities seemed relevant to us.”