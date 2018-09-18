Full Monty and Calendar Girls night at Greenlands Club in Preston

This group of men and women did a saucy strip tease to help raise funds for four charities.

The group who took part in a Calendar Girls and Full Monty style strip tease for various charities at Greenlands New Labour Club

A Full Monty and Calendar Girls style event was held at Greenlands New Labour Club, in Preston, raising £6,500, which will be split between testicular cancer charity Baggy Trousers, Prevent Breast Cancer, Dementia UK and Ronald McDonald House. Ken Morland was the DJ for the night, with Tony Jo from award winning British comedy band.

Organiser Bobby Heaps said: “It was the best night the club ever had. We had more than 250 people there and everyone enjoyed it.

“We do fund-raising events every year and we were looking for something different. The cancer charities tie in with the strip tease angle, a few family members have suffered from dementia and the owners of Greenlands use Ronald McDonald as it supports their son, so all these charities seemed relevant to us.”

Big Night Out at the Greenlands New Labour Club Full Monty night.'Pic L-R: Howard Knight, Natalie Smalley, Caroline Hastie, Louise Kearns and Natalia McElligott.

Big Night Out at the Greenlands New Labour Club Full Monty night.'Show choreographer Jade Milner (left) and Jenny Swindlehurst.

The ladies who took part in a Calendar Girls style strip tease for various charities at Greenlands New Labour Club

Big Night Out at the Greenlands New Labour Club Full Monty night. Pic L-R: Mandy Mitchell, Julie Cook, Wendy and Dan Brightley, Emma Hall and Lorri Lowe

Big Night Out at the Greenlands New Labour Club Full Monty night.'Liz Bleasdale (left) and Sabrina Singleton

Big Night Out at the Greenlands New Labour Club Full Monty night.'Pic L-R: Jackie and Michaela Hardman, Melissa Anderson, Susan McGrath and James Anderson