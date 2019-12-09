From an exciting tea with Santa to some relaxation, here's the pick of Monday's events

Have your say

Five things to do today....

Tea with Father Christmas

Father Christmas is returning to The Mill this December for fun-filled evenings of delicious food, arts and crafts, songs, dancing, games and gifts for all the family.

Enjoy Christmas card making, gingerbread decorating, festive food, a seasonal sing-a-long and a meet-and-greet with Father Christmas, including a gift for every child.

All this festive fun takes place at The Mill, St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Hall, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until December 18.

Tickets are £10 per child and £12.50 for adults. Book your place at www.themillatstcatherinespark.co.uk.

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets every Monday at 7.30pm. Tonight’s subject is ‘The Birds of South West Lancashire’ - a HD video with Ron Jackson at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham, entry £3. Call 07713 975321.

Festive Door Wreath Workshop

Join Myerscough Flower Club in Bilsborrow this afternoon and get festive by creating a beautiful wreath to take home. The workshop costs £15 with refreshments included, all age ranges and abilities are welcome. Call 01995 642138 to book.

Eagley Jazz Club

For the best trad and main-stream jazz bands in the north west head to Bromley Cross. Tonight from 8pm sees the Tame Valley Stompers take to the stage. A ticket only event it’s £6 for members and £8 for visitors. See www.jazznorthwest.co.uk.

Wellbeing Workshops

Offering support for people on how to live well, Lancashire Recovery College are based in the Wellbeing Gallery at The Harris, Preston, every Monday hosting two free Wellbeing Workshops. Join them at 10.30am or 1.30pm. Call 01772 695365.

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk