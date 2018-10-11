From a speck in the universe to a superhero for animals

He’s captivated animal lovers during 11 series of shows for Channel 4.

And now Noel Fitzpatrick - The Supervet - brings his live show to the Opera House.

In Supervert: Welcome To My World, he’ll take the audience back through his childhood memories of wanting to become a vet and create a Bionic Bunker on stage to reveal the secrets behind his astonishing surgery.

He recalls when aged 11, a newborn lamb on his family farm died despite his rescue attempts.

Noel, who grew up loving comic book superheroes and The Six Million Dollar Man, said: “I was lying on the grass looking up at the brightest stars in heaven feeling useless, helpless, weak, nothingness, wishing I was more than a small speck in the universe.

“At that moment, I developed a very clear sense of what I was supposed to do with my life. And that was to make a real difference for all of the animals.”

So Noel invented a superhero character in his head.

“He became The Supervet, but back then he had the rather less impressive name of Vetman! He could solve all the problems of the animal world and sprinkle his magic bionic dust on everything to fix it.”

* Supervet: Welcome To My World, Opera House, Blackpool, Sunday, 7.30pm.