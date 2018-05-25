Friends climb and cycle three peaks to help Leyland man raise funds for brain tumour treatment

A team of dedicated pals pushed themselves to the limit by climbing the three peaks AND cycling between each location to support a friend who needs treatment for a severe brain tumour.

Brothers Alex and Jason Wadsworth teamed up with Will Magowan and Anton Tsarev to climb the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales and cycle a total of 438 miles to help 33-year-old Rob Howard, of Leyland, raise up to £50,000 for treatment abroad.

Jason Wadsworth, Anton Tsarev, Will Magowan and Alex Wadsworth in Langdale after they had climbed Scafell Pike to raise funds for Rob Howard get treatment for a brain tumour

Alex, 34, of Plungington, said: “I have known Rob for nearly 20 years, since high school and really wanted to help him raise £50,000 for his treatment abroad.

“Jason, Will, Anton and I all have road bikes and climb mountains together and I had wanted to do this challenge for years.

“We climbed the highest mountain in Scotland, cycled 250 miles, climbed the highest in England and then cycled another 188 miles and climb Snowdon in Wales. We completed the challenge in six days, without any support vehicles.

“The pivotal moment was meeting Rob at the top of Snowdon as he took the train up there to see us.

Will Magowan, brothers Jason and Alex Wadsworth, and Anton Tsarev during their three peaks challenge for Rob Howard who has a brain tumour

“It was extremely difficult and challenging on the knees and we have a lot of aches and pains, but it was worth it to raise so much money for Rob.

“The NHS can offer no more treatment for him and we are hoping to raise as much cash as possible to send him for alternative treatment abroad where they can help.

“We have raised £1,800 and hope to reach £2,000.”

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamrob3peaks

Alex will be outside Preston Market tomorrow (Saturday May 26) collecting funds