Fr Christmas is heading to Lostock Hall tonight

Fr Christmas will bring festive magic to town when he visits Lostock Hall tonight.

The special VIP will make a tour of the town from approximately 5-30pm to 8-30pm.

South Ribble Rotary has arranged the event, named Santa's Sleigh, to collect money for children's charities.

The route will take in parts of Conway Avenue, Fir Trees Avenue, Broad Meadow, Fir Trees Crescent, Charnock Moss, North Union View, Greenfield Drive, Rushy Hey, Moss Lane, Prospect Avenue, Cedar Avenue, Laburnum Avenue, Linden Drive, Camwood Drive and Doodstone Nook. Fr Christmas might also visit St Cuthbert's/Ampleforth and Mercer Road.

Please note, organisers cannot guarantee this route.