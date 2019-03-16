Four Preston teens charged over Avenham incident

Four people have now been charged by Preston Police following a violent incident earlier this month.

Police had been searching for a group of male suspects wanted in connection with a "violent public order incident" on Manchester Road, in the Avenham area of the city

The incident occurred on March 4 around 2.15pm when a group of men, two of whom were believed to have been in possession of a knife and a baseball bat, had been chasing another man in the area close to Cardinal Newman College.

Enquiries were carried out and police later arrested three more people – an 18-year-old man, and two boys aged 15 and 16. Earl

Officers have now charged Jack Tunstall, 18, of Arundel Place, Preston, with affray. A 16-year-old boy from Preston has also been charged with affray and a 15-year-old boy from Preston has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three are due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday.

Connor Harris, 18, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, had previously been charged with affray, possession of a bladed article and threatening a person with a bladed article and appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on March 7th.