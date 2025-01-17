Four people charged after £700 worth of clothing stolen from TK Maxx store in Preston
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called after the clothing was taken from the TK Maxx store in Fishergate at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.
A woman, a man and two teenage boys were arrested at the scene before being charged with theft from a shop.
They were:
- Alexandru Cristea, 18, of Louisa Street, Manchester
- Mareabritanie Stoian, 20, of Radstock Road, Liverpool
- Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They were released on bail and will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 31.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.
The operation includes targeted patrols in hotspot areas, increased officer visibility and strengthened partnerships with local retailers to improve intelligence sharing, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.