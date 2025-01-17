Four people charged after £700 worth of clothing stolen from TK Maxx store in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 18:43 BST
Four people have been charged after £700 worth of clothing was stolen from a store in Preston.

Officers were called after the clothing was taken from the TK Maxx store in Fishergate at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

A woman, a man and two teenage boys were arrested at the scene before being charged with theft from a shop.

Four people have been charged after £700 worth of clothing was stolen from the TK Maxx store in Fishergate | Google

They were:

  • Alexandru Cristea, 18, of Louisa Street, Manchester
  • Mareabritanie Stoian, 20, of Radstock Road, Liverpool
  • Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16

They were released on bail and will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation includes targeted patrols in hotspot areas, increased officer visibility and strengthened partnerships with local retailers to improve intelligence sharing, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

