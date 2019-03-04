Four people arrested following stabbing at Runshaw College

A serious incident, believed to be a stabbing, has been reported at Runshaw College, with four people believed to have been arrested.

Large numbers of police were reported outside the Leyland College this afternoon following reports of an attack involving a knife.

The incident happened as pupils left the college for the day, and emergency protocols were in place with pupils kept on board buses.

A concerned mother who wished to remain anonymous said there was around ten police cars and five vans at the scene.

She heard people saying someone had been stabbed following a fight.

She added: "They wouldn’t let the buses go for ages and told driver to not let anyone else on the bus.

"It’s just so scary at the moment, you don’t know when the next knife attack will be. Obviously the police don’t want parents to panic but it is scary."

Runshaw College tweeted: "An incident took place outside the college (Leyland Campus) this afternoon (Mon 4th March). The matter is being investigated by Lancashire police, and we understand that 4 people have been arrested for questioning.

"As a result of the incident today, the Leyland Neighbourhood Policing team will be continuing their investigations in the Langdale Road area tomorrow (Tue 5th March). If anyone has any information that might be of use to the police, please ring 101, quoting log number 0933."

The College added that it would be open at normal tomorrow.

It follows a emergency police stop and search authority being put in place at Leyland railway station for weapons.

It was put in place at 3.22pm and will remain until at least 10pm this evening. It follows information being provided to British Transport Police. Police officers are allowed to stop and search anyone without any grounds for suspicion.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “A senior officer at British Transport Police has authorised the use of Section 60 Stop and Search Powers at Leyland station, the powers are in place until 10pm this evening.

"This authorisation follows intelligence in relation to potential violence and weapon enabled crime. Passengers and rail staff can expect to see an a number of highly visible patrols by BTP officers throughout the evening.

"If you have any concerns, or wish to report a crime, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.”

Caroline Moon, ward councillor for Buckshaw and Worden on South Ribble Borough Council, said she was shocked by the reports.

She said: "This is the first I've heard of it until now. I will make contact with the police, that will be my first port of call.

"And as cabinet member for community safety I will check in with our chief executive.

"I will hope that everybody concerned is okay, that is the priority. Our role will be to support the police."

Councillor Moon, who is deputy leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said the council liaises regularly with Runshaw College.