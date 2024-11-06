Four men charged after cannabis farm worth £2.3m found in Barney's Bingo building in Fleetwood
Officers conducted a raid at the former Barney's Bingo building on Station Road last Wednesday.
A “large” and “sophisticated” cannabis farm with a total of 1,300 plants was subsequently discovered.
The cannabis - which was seized for destruction - had an estimated street value of £2.3 million.
Four men, all of no fixed address, were also arrested following the discovery.
Sokrat Tafa, 37, Agim Met-Hasani, 41, Olsi Ymerali, 36, and Xhuliano Muka, 27, were later charged with production of cannabis.
They were remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This operation was conducted following community intelligence being obtained and further police enquiries.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.