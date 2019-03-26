Four fire engines called to Preston docks

Have your say

Four fire engines were called to Preston Docks tonight to deal with a commercial fire in a kitchen.

Crews were called just after 8pm this evening to Port Way.

Ashton and Riversway PACT said there were: "Firefighters, police and ambulances around KFC near the docks."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were called to a commercial fire on Port Way, Preston.

"When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a fire involving a cooking range and the property was moderately smoke logged.

"They used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire."