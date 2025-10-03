Four charged after death of Lancashire man who swallowed cocaine packages before flight to Dubai
Jensen Westhead, from Thornton-Cleveleys, swallowed a number of packages of cocaine at a hotel in Manchester on December 2, 2024.
He then boarded a flight from Manchester Airport, arriving in Dubai the following day.
Police believe at least one of the packages burst inside his stomach, causing a fatal overdose.
Mr Westhead was found dead at the Hotel Avalon in Dubai on December 4.
Following a complex Lancashire Police investigation, four people have now been charged in connection with the incident.
They are:
- Rebecca Hatch, 42, of Hatfield Close, Thornton
- Glenn Hatch, 50, also of Hatfield Close, Thornton
- Alexander Tofton, 32, of Tewkesbury Drive, Lytham
- Steven Stephenson, 36, of St Lawrence, Denton, Manchester
All four are accused of conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the exportation of a Class A drug between November 21 and December 4, 2024.
Stephenson also faces an additional charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
They are all due to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on October 31.