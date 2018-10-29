Former Lancaster mill to be demolished on Bonfire Night

Have your say

An historic former mill on Lancaster’s St George’s Quay will be demolished on Bonfire Night.

St George’s Works, once at the centre of 19th century industry in Lancaster, is due to be demolished overnight on Monday November 5 and then between 5pm and 9pm on Tuesday November 6 and Wednesday November 7.

Photo Neil Cross'Luneside East, which is being demolished to make way for new development

The building will be demolished by Preston based Eric Wright group.

The site has planning permission for 419 student flats.

The demolition is expected to cause major disturbance, and residents nearby are due to be contacted to alert them to the work.

St George’s Works next to Carlisle railway bridge is a prominent landmark on St George’s Quay, and was recently used by Network Rail in an advertising campaign promoting Lancaster as a ‘Heritage City’, with large posters at London Euston.

As part of the initial plans for a new student village it was to be kept and incorporated into the 419 bed development, but the plans were changed and resubmitted in 2016.

City councillors decided to give demolition the go-ahead, subject to planning conditions and a legal agreement.

It was built by Lord Ashton in the nineteenth century as part of his global linoleum empire, but was never listed.

Last year, Lancaster and District Heritage Society tried but failed to have the building listed.

There have also been ongoing legal battles between Lancaster City Council and former owner Stephen Loxam over the building.