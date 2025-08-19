Former A1 Supa Skips director sentenced after illegal waste storage led to major Lancaster fire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:59 BST
A former director of A1 Supa Skips in Lancaster has been sentenced for illegal storage of controlled waste, which contributed to a major fire at the company’s site.

Oliver Luke Kirkbride, of Stanley View, Mirehouse, Whitehaven, was found guilty of seven offences relating to illegal waste operations across three sites on the Lune Industrial Estate.

Most Popular

The fire, linked to the abandoned waste, caused significant disruption and clean-up costs of more than £2m in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Drone footage of the destroyed Supa Skips building.placeholder image
Drone footage of the destroyed Supa Skips building.

An investigation by the Environment Agency found that thousands of tonnes of combustible waste were stored in breach of permit conditions, with operations continuing even after a suspension notice was issued.

Large quantities of waste were stored far beyond the 500-tonne, seven-day limit set in the site’s environmental permit.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In February 2022, the Environment Agency suspended the site’s permit due to the high fire risk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite this, waste imports continued until April 2022 and then under a second company until October 2022. The permit was formally revoked in November 2022.

The clean-up operation at Supa Skipsplaceholder image
The clean-up operation at Supa Skips

Between September 2021 and October 2022, Kirkbride, as a company director, deliberately breached environmental permit limits, operated unpermitted waste sites, repeatedly ignored enforcement notices and deposited waste without the necessary authorisations.

Additional offences involved breaches at Unit C4 and the illegal use of Unit C3 which had no permit.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirkbride appeared at Preston Crown Court on August 15 and was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

The aftermath of the Supa Skips fireplaceholder image
The aftermath of the Supa Skips fire

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Illegal waste activity and breaches of environmental permits put communities, businesses, and the environment at serious risk.

“The defendant repeatedly and deliberately ignored environmental law, defying enforcement action.

“His actions led to a major fire causing weeks of disruption to local residents and businesses, with clean-up costs borne by emergency services and multi-agency partners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Waste criminals cause distress to our communities and can destroy the environment.

“This case demonstrates that we will continue to pursue and take robust action against anyone operating outside the law.”

Related topics:LancasterFireEnvironment AgencyEmergency servicesLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice