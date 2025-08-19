A former director of A1 Supa Skips in Lancaster has been sentenced for illegal storage of controlled waste, which contributed to a major fire at the company’s site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Luke Kirkbride, of Stanley View, Mirehouse, Whitehaven, was found guilty of seven offences relating to illegal waste operations across three sites on the Lune Industrial Estate.

The fire, linked to the abandoned waste, caused significant disruption and clean-up costs of more than £2m in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drone footage of the destroyed Supa Skips building.

An investigation by the Environment Agency found that thousands of tonnes of combustible waste were stored in breach of permit conditions, with operations continuing even after a suspension notice was issued.

Large quantities of waste were stored far beyond the 500-tonne, seven-day limit set in the site’s environmental permit.

In February 2022, the Environment Agency suspended the site’s permit due to the high fire risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, waste imports continued until April 2022 and then under a second company until October 2022. The permit was formally revoked in November 2022.

The clean-up operation at Supa Skips

Between September 2021 and October 2022, Kirkbride, as a company director, deliberately breached environmental permit limits, operated unpermitted waste sites, repeatedly ignored enforcement notices and deposited waste without the necessary authorisations.

Additional offences involved breaches at Unit C4 and the illegal use of Unit C3 which had no permit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkbride appeared at Preston Crown Court on August 15 and was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

The aftermath of the Supa Skips fire

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Illegal waste activity and breaches of environmental permits put communities, businesses, and the environment at serious risk.

“The defendant repeatedly and deliberately ignored environmental law, defying enforcement action.

“His actions led to a major fire causing weeks of disruption to local residents and businesses, with clean-up costs borne by emergency services and multi-agency partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Waste criminals cause distress to our communities and can destroy the environment.

“This case demonstrates that we will continue to pursue and take robust action against anyone operating outside the law.”