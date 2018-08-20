Forecasters predict a brighter and warm end to Monday in Preston

Have your say

Following a cloudy start today (Monday, August 20, 2018), Met Office experts are predicting a brighter and warmer end to the day.

With some early outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, we can expect the end of the day to begin to brighten up, with some sunny breaks appearing.

Forecasters are also predicting temperatures in the early 20s.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Rather cloudy to begin, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in places. It will start to brighten up through the day, with some sunny breaks appearing.

"It will be another warm and humid night across northwest England, with mainly cloudy skies, and some mist or fog patches possible by morning. Minimum temperature 14 °C."

Tuesday looks set to be a slightly warmer day, with a maximum temperature of 25C.

Later this week:

Into Wednesday, we can expect some heavy rain, with things turning fresher and brighter later.

Thursday and Friday are set to be cooler, with a mixture of sunshine and blustery showers.