Lancashire residents have been asked to give their views on a blueprint to deliver a county transport revolution.

The draft Lancashire Local Transport Plan (LTP) aims for better public transport, stronger east–west connections, infrastructure that helps businesses grow, rural access that works, safer and healthier streets, and embracing the use of technology.

The document was discussed by members of the Lancashire Combined County Authority (LCCA) at their meeting on Tuesday September 9. It has now gone out to public consultation.

The LTP aims to:

Unleash Lancashire’s economic potential.

Transform travel choices for those who live, work and visit Lancashire.

Create safe and vibrant communities and connect people with new opportunities.

Transform Lancashire into a sub-region that is fit for the future by integrating new technologies and ensuring our networks are more sustainable, resilient and ready for growth.

One key aim is prioritising and transforming public transport linkages throughout the Central Belt (between Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Burnley and Colne), making it much easier to travel between settlements and across the entire corridor, increasing access to opportunities such as work, training, healthcare and leisure.

It also proposes measures to boost Lancashire’s strategic position in the North by working closely with neighbouring regions to improve our cross-border connections. This would involve strengthening key transport corridors which link us to Liverpool City Region, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire to support economic growth and broaden our travel horizons.

The draft plan has been under development for some time in coordination with Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council, Blackpool Council and with the support of technical consultants.

Cllr Phil Riley, transport lead for the Lancashire Combined County Authority and leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “Good quality transport directly improves life chances. For too long people in Lancashire have been held back by slow journeys and unreliable services and the impact that these have on everyday life.

“We want people to give us their views on the draft plan, to help us to shape the future decisions on transport in Lancashire. We need to take the opportunity presented by the Combined Authority to make the case for big investments to improve transport options in Lancashire.”

The LTP will align with the LCCA’s Growth Plan and Get Lancashire Working Strategy to ensure growth, productivity, and opportunity across Lancashire. A public consultation has now been launched which will end on Sunday November 30. The final version of the LTP will be submitted to the LCCA for approval in early 2026.