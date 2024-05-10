Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex England man was in attendance to officially open a new dementia extension to this Lancashire care home!

Former England footballer and entrepreneur, Gary Neville has opened a new dementia specialism extension at a care home in the Ribble Valley.

Ribble Valley Care Home, located in the beautiful village of Sawley, will benefit from a £2m investment thanks to owners of the property and family-owned company, Townfield Care.

They are dementia specialists, and the property has been specially designed to help people with the condition to live safely and comfortably.

Studies have found that professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to develop dementia and other serious neurological diseases.

The Ribble Valley Care Home is proud to take care of more than one ex footballer, and have a dedicated activities team for improving mental wellbeing.

John Timmins, Director of Townfield Care said: “This renovation and extension has been a huge project, and we're delighted to be able to offer 23 additional rooms and 10 premium rooms, which have beautiful views of the surrounding area and the River Ribble which is right on our doorstep.

“We've built a lovely conservatory for our residents to relax in, and we're looking forward to taking care of them and keeping them safe and happy."

Gary Neville was there to officially open the new extension, he said: "This is an absolutely lovely property and I'm really pleased that Townfield Care can offer specialist help to former footballers.

“I know the work that Michael and John and the family have put into this, and the team, over a couple of years. It's been a labour of love. It's taken a lot of hard work to get this care home into the condition it currently is and the passion that they have for delivering the services.

"I'm an ex football player, and I think over the last 10 years, football players have become very aware of the risk of dementia and the way in which dementia has affected so many who played the game. It is heartening to know that there are good facilities and good care available for people.

"Football is a community like anything else, and I was part of the PFA for many, many years and looking at the aftercare programmes. This is a critical facility in delivering services that is much needed, not just to football players, but to people in the northwest of England.

"Well done to Michael, well done to John, well done to all the team here who deliver the services. They're doing a great job. It's the first time I've been and I'm blown away by the standards that I've seen inside!"