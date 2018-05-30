Food bank handing out 9,000 meals a week across Lancashire

A Lancashire food charity has seen a huge increase in the number of people it is handing out food parcels to every week.

FareShare is now providing meals for 9,035 people each week .

The charity, which also provides meals in Cumbria, has released its 2017-18 figures in recognition of World Hunger Day – May 28.

It has reported increases across all operational areas, including an increase in the number of people receiving surplus food which has been redistributed to charities and community groups.

FareShare manager Jeff Green said: “Food poverty can happen to anyone, and it can happen quickly.

“The charities we provide food to support those who have lost their homes, left the Armed Forces and struggled to adjust, escaped violent relationships, fallen into drug or alcohol misuse or simply can no longer cook for themselves.

“Food is the connector – when it’s joined with the life changing support services provided by our frontline charity members, we know it’s the enabler to help get people back on their feet.”

Data from the charity reveals that in the last financial year it provided enough food for 850,623 meals and saved 357.25 tonnes of food from waste.

FareShare works with 500 companies right across the food supply chain, including major retailers like Tesco and Asda, and manufacturers such as Kellogg’s and Nestle, to redistribute quality food that has become surplus - often long before it reaches a supermarket shelf – because of forecasting errors, seasonal changes or damaged packaging.

Figures show that the charity supported 115 charities and community groups in the last year which enabled the charity sector to make £908,500 in savings.

FareShare UK has 21 regional centres across the country.

Without FareShare food, one in five charities say they would probably or definitely have to close, according to non-profit NatCen Social Research, in 2016.

Meanwhile 58 per cent say they would have to reduce the amount of food they provide, and one in four would have to cut back other services.