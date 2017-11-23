Food and Drink: Gino D’Acampo inspired by the Italian coast for new cookbook

Cheeky chappy Gino D’Acampo is bringing a taste of his Italian home (even borrowing recipes off his mamma Alba) in his new book and accompanying ITV series, Gino’s Italian Coastal Escape.

The charismatic TV presenter, chef and restaurateur, 41, is hoping to show that simplicity is the key to great Italian food.

Gino, originally from Torre del Greco, Naples, has travelled along "the most famous coast in Europe", discovering the local specialities and authentic ingredients associated with Italy’s west coast. It is arguably the gastronomic spine of the country, with the book taking influence from traditional kitchens in Rome, Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, and the islands of Sicily and Elba.

It’s not just about eating well either, Gino also believes he has "a responsibility to make sure people understand where their ingredients come from", which actually led to him uncovering a few culinary surprises. "You would never associate liquorice with Italian food," says Gino, who discovered a taste for Calabrian liquorice while researching the book. "The more I travel, even for someone like myself who has been in food for so many years, I always learn something new and exciting."

One of his favourite dishes he stumbled upon, and then adapted, is ndunderi (pronounced ‘dune-der-ee’), which he found while exploring the Amalfi Coast. "It’s like gnocchi but instead of potato, they use ricotta. This is another thing which I had no idea they did there," he explains. "It’s so delicate, light and beautiful. Delicious!"

It is characteristic of the food Gino’s hoping to celebrate: simple, full of flavour, and all about the ingredients. The chef believes overcomplicating is what most people get wrong when attempting to cook Italian food. "The most important thing that my grandfather taught me, when I was a little boy, was that Italian food must be kept simple. Spend more time getting the right ingredients and less time in the kitchen – this is the secret."

While presenting his series, Gino revealed that he tries to emulate his food hero. "One of my favourite chefs is [the late] Keith Floyd, who I had the pleasure of meeting and we did a few cooking shows together. For me, Keith Floyd’s shows are what I do now when I go to Italy.

"When I’m doing Gino’s Italian Escape, I always have him in mind. I go round the region, finding an ingredient, meeting the local people, then I build my kitchen and I start to cook.

"My kitchen is wherever I am, it could be on the beach, it could be on top of the mountain, or in somebody’s house.," says Gino. "That’s the style of cooking I like."

Gino’s Italy Coastal Escape: A taste Of Italy From The Aeolian Islands To Elba, by Gino D’Acampo, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £20. Available now.

Delicious tips: Making custard

It’s a classic accompaniment to many a great British pud, and the homemade stuff is leagues better than anything that comes from a box or packet. Here’s how to make it…

1 Pour 450ml whole milk into a saucepan. Scrape out the seeds from a split vanilla pod, then add to the pan with the pod. Heat gently until just boiling, then remove the pan from the heat and set aside to infuse for 10 minutes.

2 Meanwhile, in a large bowl, lightly whisk

4 medium free-range eggs with 2 tbsp caster sugar.

3 Pour the hot milk over the eggs, mixing well with a wooden spoon. Set a clean saucepan over a low heat. Strain the custard through a sieve into the pan, discarding the vanilla pod. Heat gently, stirring all the time, until the custard is steaming but not simmering, and starts to thicken.

4 To check if the custard is done, stir with a wooden spoon, then run your finger up the spoon. It’s ready when the custard doesn’t flow back over the line made by your finger. Serve warm with fruit pies, crumble or steamed puds, or cool and keep in the fridge, covered, for up to 2 days.