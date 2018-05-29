Floral tribute at Tatton Flower Show for Manchester terror attack victim Saffie Rose Roussos

Manchester terror attack victim Saffie Rose Roussos has been honoured with a floral tribute.

The Leyland eight-year-old is being remembered with a rose named after her at the Tatton Flower Show.

An artists impression of the garden, which has been designed by Janine Crimmins.

Paying tribute to the youngest victim of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena, one North West garden firm has created the special flower which pays homage to Saffie’s middle name.

The Saffie rose will feature in the North West Tonight garden, designed by award-winning designer Janine Crimmins.

The rose was specially bred and created by local grower C&K Jones.

The garden is designed to draw people together in a space of calm and will feature a wealth of iconic North West elements including carved images of the Manchester Bee, which has long been a symbol of strength in the region, alongside poignant words from ‘Up Here’ engraved on locally sourced stone throughout the garden.

Isobel Coulter, Show Manager for RHS Tatton Park said: ‘We feel very privileged to have the BBC North West Tonight Garden representing such an important message at this year’s show.

Having been held in Cheshire for 20 years in 2018, we are very familiar with the warmth, strength and grit that is truly unique to the spirit of the North West, and are excited to see this encapsulated in a space specifically designed to bring people together.’

Tatton Flower Show runs from July 18-22.

Concert

Saffie’s dad Andrew Roussos is trying to organise a charity concert in his daughter’s memory.

Andrew, who formerly ran the Plaice fish and chip shop in Leyland, has called for big names to get on board for the event at Lancashire County Cricket Club in Old Trafford.

He said: “I dread the thought of Saffie’s life being remembered as a two-minute silence in a church service. I want to put on a concert for the world to stop and listen.”

Money raised would go towards supporting victims of future terror attacks.

The concert is provisionally booked for August 19, if enough big names come on board.