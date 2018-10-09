Flooding risk as Met Office warns of wind and rain for the North West

Have your say

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the North West of England.

The Met Office has put out ‘yellow’ warnings for wind and rain for Friday and Saturday.

It says between 5am and midnight on Friday, a spell of windy weather is expected, which has the potential to cause some disruption.

It warns there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Also on Friday, between 6am and midnight, a spell of heavy and persistent rain has the potential to cause some flooding.

The public have been told to expect:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Parts of the region are also under a yellow warning of rain on Saturday, from midnight to midnight.