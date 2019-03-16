Flood warnings for Preston as River Ribble burst its banks in Ribble Valley

A number of flood warnings are in place in Preston along the River Ribble.

It follows the river bursting its banks in the Ribble Valley. Whalley and Waddington have suffered localised issues of flooding, and Sawley Road was closed after the river burst its banks.

The bridge over the River Ribble at Grindleton, on the way to Chatburn, has also flooded.

Warnings have been put in place for the River Ribble at Walton-le-Dale, the area from Fishwick Bottoms to Railway Bridge, as well as at Samlesbury, around Brockholes Reserve and Lower Brockholes Quarry.

The Flooding Information Service said: "Due to the rising levels of the River Ribble, flooding of property and roads and farmland is expected or possible between 2pm until the evening.

"Flooding is affecting Fishwick Bottoms area on the north bank of the River Ribble upstream of Walton Bridge. Properties on the South bank of the Ribble between the Darwen Confluence and the Railway Bridge including the sewage works and Catholic College playing fields.

"It is also affecting Brockholes Reserve and businesses based at Lower Brockholes Quarry in Samlesbury. Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next several hours.

"We expect river levels to remain until this evening. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."