Have you lost your flock?

Some 15 sheep were found yesterday wandering close to the A586 at Churchtown.

The sheep are aged between one and two-years-old and have no distinguishing features or markings that could assist in identifying their rightful owners.

Garstang and Over Wyre police have now appealed for anyone with any information to contact them on 01995 607869, quoting the log reference number LC-20180329-1078.