Fleetwood man denies killing Preston cancer survivor Lynne McDermott in horror crash

A Fleetwood man has denied causing the death of a Preston woman and seriously injuring her friend by dangerous driving as they left a bingo hall.

Lynne McDermott, 56, suffered serious leg injuries and multiple fractures in a collision involving a white BMW 330i and a parked Ford Ecosport on Station Road, close to the junction of Amounderness Way, Fleetwood, at around 9.10pm on February 2.

Lynne McDermott

She died from her injuries the following day at Royal Preston Hospital.

A 57-year-old woman from Preston who had been walking with Ms McDermott, who was also involved in the crash, suffered multiple fractures to her left shoulder, arm, hip, ankle and pelvis.

Leon Kay, 33, of Bayside, Fleetwood, stands accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and child cruelty.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges to Preston Crown Court yesterday. His trial, which is expected to last five days, is scheduled to begin on July 22.

Mrs McDermott’s family said: “The world needs to know that she was an incredible person and amazing fighter.

“She fought so hard over the last seven years battling bravely against cancer. Even this horrific incident didn’t stop her from fighting.

“She deserves the credit for what she has gone through.

“She died with her family by her side and there is now a hole in all our lives and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends but remembered forever.

“She can now finally rest.”