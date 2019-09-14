Five people arrested at Preston Railway Station

It was a busy night for British Transport Police (BTP) officers after they arrested five people at Preston Railway Station

The BTP reported that one person was arrested for an alleged domestic-related assault, another person was wanted on warrant, two people were arrested for an alleged sexual assault and another person was detained for suspected theft from a motor vehicle.

BTP have not advised if the people were arrested at the same time or knew each other

A spokesman for the BTO said enquiries were ongoing