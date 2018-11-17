Five fire engines from four stations use 'water relay system' to tackle barn fire

Five fire engines from four stations rallied together to form a water relay system in joint efforts to extinguish a barn fire.

The incident took place today at 11.11am in Burton Road in the village of Priest Hutton, north of Lancaster.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "With the water source for firefighting at some distance from the barn, five fire engines and crews - two Morecambe, Carnforth, Bolton le Sands and Lancaster - were assigned."

They added that firefighters set up a "water relay where water is pumped from one engine to another and so on to the engine in proximity to the fire".

Two hosereel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established.