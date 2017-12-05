Five centimetres of snow expected this weekend as forecasters issue weather warning

Up to five centimetres of snow could fall across Lancashire this weekend, forecasters have predicted.

A yellow weather warning of snow and ice has been issued this morning, and will be in place from five past midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

The area covered by the warning stretches from Plymouth on the southwest coast right up to the Scottish Highlands, the Met Office said.

And although 'two to five centimetres of snow is likely for some', its chief forecaster said: "During winter weather which brings snow showers, it is not uncommon for snow amounts to vary considerably across short distances.

"On Friday and Saturday, the snow showers could lead to snow accumulations which vary markedly across the warning area."

The heaviest snowfall will happen in Scotland on Saturday, where up to 20cm possible over high ground, the forecaster said.

It warned people to be aware of ice, and said: "Some roads and railways [are] likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus, and for some train services."

Temperatures are expected to hover at around three to four degrees on Friday and Saturday, it added, though it will feel several degrees colder.