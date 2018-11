Have your say

Preston city centre was brought to a standstill this afternoon after a woman collapsed in Fishergate.

Police closed Fishergate to traffic at 12.10pm, after an elderly woman collapsed outside Marks and Spencer.

Paramedics arrive at the scene in Fishergate.

Paramedics attended and treated the woman at the scene before taking her to Royal Preston Hospital.

According to North West Ambulance Service, the woman has suffered a serious hip injury.

Fishergate was reopened to traffic at 1pm.