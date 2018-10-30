First World War 'Tommy' figures at Preston market and war memorial

Have your say

Figures representing soldiers killed in the First World War have been installed in three new locations in Preston.

The 6ft 'Tommy' figures are part of a nationwide Armistice project called There But Not There.

Preston mayor Trevor Hart with the Tommy figure at the war memorial

Now two new ones have been installed in front of Preston's War Memorial in the Flag Market, one in Preston's covered market and one in Winckley Square.

Mayor of Preston, Councillor Trevor Hart, said: “Preston is honoured to be supporting the nationwide campaign ‘There But Not There’ – a poignant tribute commemorating one hundred years since the end of the First World War.

“The figures are a striking sight and will add to the significance of this year’s Remembrance Day service, along with the knitted and crochet poppies donated by the people of Preston.”

They join dozens of figures already installed around the county at locations including Preston railway station, Lancaster Castle and Eastway roundabout.

Sandbags and a poppy tribute at Preston market

The figures are intended to represent the hundreds of thousands of young men who joined up to fight in the war, but never returned home.

