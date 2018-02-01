First stage approval for Preston flats plan

The first steps toward a major apartment hub that could form a key part of Preston’s City Living ambitions have been approved.

The Lancashire Post revealed in November the plans to transform sections of the Preston Office Centre into high-rise flats.

Documents submitted to the town hall said 108 apartments would be split between Elizabeth and Red Rose Houses.

It would represent a boost for the City Living strategy which local authority bosses hope will encourage an influx of quality accommodation in Preston catering for young professionals.

The initial submission from developers Trillium Property sought confirmation that a change of use request for the move from officers to flats was not required.

The town hall has this week given its approval to this request - paving the way for a full planning application.

A decision report reads: “The information submitted with the application is satisfactory to enable the local planning authority to grant prior approval subject to conditions.”

A document pack submitted by the developer says the building is “highly suited” to residential conversion.

It reads: “It can provide one and two-bedroomed apartments of the type, size and quality that are needed in Preston, to appeal to the young professional and post-graduate target market.”