The Prince of Wales has released a picture of the Princess of Wales and their three children to mark Mother's Day.
By Vanessa Sims
Published 10th Mar 2024, 19:53 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 19:55 GMT
The first picture of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery has been released, as she thanked the public for their support.

The first picture of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery has been released to mark Mother's Day

The photo of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day.

In the post she said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

