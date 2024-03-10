Prince of Wales releases first picture of Kate Middleton with their children his her abdominal surgery
The Prince of Wales has released a picture of the Princess of Wales and their three children to mark Mother's Day.
The first picture of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery has been released, as she thanked the public for their support.
The photo of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day.
In the post she said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”