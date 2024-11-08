A brand new sports and cocktail bar is to open in Blackpool tonight after a £400,000 refurbishment.

The manager of the new Tommy Cutler’s bar in Blackpool’s Foxhall Road said his team are ready to give customers a luxury experience at a cheap price.

David Cross, the manager of Tommy Cutler’s bar sais he is excited for the grand opening tonight.

The bar will offer customers a wide range of different lagers, spirits and signature cocktails. The bar has something for everyone as upstairs guests can enjoy a full sports bar with multiple screens as well as pool and table football tables. The sports section of the new Tommy Cutler’s has it own separate bar as well.

The outside of the Tommy Cutlers bar and the outdoor seating area. | National World

Mr Cross said: “I wanted to give a city, Manchester feel here in Blackpool. It is a strictly over 18s venue. We have the new Philly which is a big venue next door, focussing on families. We are trying to cater to every demographic in the area.”

The bar also has an event space on the second floor that can be hired for a range of different occasions.

The bar at the new Tommy Cutlers bar in Blackpool | National World

Mr Cross was brought up in Birmingham, but has lived inNorth Shore for 20 years with his wife and child.

Mr Cross said: “We are very proud, very excited. Its been a long time coming and getting to opening night is a rreal sense of achievement. It’s excitement mixed with nerves but we are keen to get open, so come down and see us.”

Pool table in Tommy Cutlers Bar | National World

Tommy Cutler’s now replaces the old Jaq Russell bar that once stood in the same postion. The Jaq Russell was completely stripped out and the new bar has undergone a £400,000 investment including a booths seating area, two floors and an outside seating area.

The venue had a soft opening event yesterday for friends and family of the bar and today they will be hosting a VIP launch event after which the doors will be open to the public from 9pm.

Mr Cross said he has entertained across the world. He was a DJ on Radio Wave, has appeared on TV Sky Sports, performed in pantomimes at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and 5-star cruises, including the Crystal Saga. He still performs as a vocalist and host in Blackpool today.