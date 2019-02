The Museum of the Moon is a combination of technical and scientific skills and uses NASA moon imagery and music to create a lunar experience like no other.



The exhibition opens on Saturday, February 2 and will be at the Harris until February 24. jpimedia Buy a Photo

David Kerr get a close up look at the moon. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The exhibition culminates in installation artist Luke Jerrams 23-foot high, giant three-dimensional moon being suspended in the centre of the Grade I listed building for all to see. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The installation combines lunar imagery, moonlight and a surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more