Specialist property developer The PJ Livesey Group has unveiled a first look at how it intends to restore and redevelop a former Victorian convent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is working at Lancaster House in Parbold village, which wil be turned into a community of 23 luxury homes.

When the scheme launched off plan last summer, the new homes at The Retreat were met with soaring interest. Now much-anticipated new images reveal the scheme’s showcase home, named The Ainscough, inside the historic Lancaster House, which will retain many of its original features and innate charm, including the sweeping staircase and ornate ceilings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s just one of four heritage homes inside the main house which is being sensitively refurbished. Other historic properties on site, including an adjoining cottage and stables, will also be reimagined into homes.

How new homes at The Retreat, Parbold, will look | submit

Elsewhere, energy efficient new homes will sit sensitively alongside the old. They’ll be built to the highest energy-efficiency ratings and feature extensive insulation, solar panels, EV charging facilities, triple glazing, underfloor heating and mechanical ventilation systems. To further upgrade the properties, the company also offers the option to purchase a solar battery storage unit.

Georgina Lynch, Managing Director at PJ Livesey Group, said: “Lancaster House and the surrounding historic buildings have beautiful bones, but they’re in need of care and attention. We’re proud to be continuing our work repurposing the site, writing the next chapter in a way that preserves and celebrates its long history.

“Once complete, The Retreat will offer something completely unique – a place that brings together heritage, nature and modern living allowing people to completely cut off from the pace of everyday life and do what matters most to them. As construction progresses, we’ll be inviting people down to experience that transformation – to explore the grounds and see the attention to detail we put into refurbing this historic convent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only a handful of heritage homes remain, with over 40 per cent of properties already snapped up. People are being encouraged to register their interest and head to https://www.pjlivesey-group.co.uk/parbold/.

The Retreat will retain many heritage features | submit

Background

First built in 1845 for local industrialist, Hugh Ainscough, Lancaster House later became the home of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, being used as a convent from 1929 for over 90 years.

The extensive walled gardens are set to become a major selling point. Mature trees, hedged walkways, quiet seating spots and tranquil formal gardens will surround the properties, with re-opened pathways creating a new trail for people to soak up the surrounding nature.