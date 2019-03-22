Firefighters use ladders to rescue man from a Preston flat after heart attack

Have your say

A man has been rescued from a flat in Preston after he suffered a heart attack.

Lancashire firefighters were called to a flat in New Hall Lane at around 7pm on Thursday (March 21) after paramedics requested their assistance.

North West Ambulance Service said a man had suffered cardiac arrest in his home.

The aerial ladder platform from Preston was dispatched to the scene to help retrieve the man from the flat.

Fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to remove a window from the flat, before gaining entry via the ladder and lifting the man down to street level.

Police closed New Hall Lane from Skeffington Road junction to Geoffrey Street whilst the emergency rescue operation took place.

Mounted Police, who were in the area on patrol, assisted with traffic management.

The man was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.