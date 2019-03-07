Firefighters tackle mobile phone fire in Fulwood after device explodes whilst charging

A mobile phone left charging at a home in Fulwood has exploded, causing a small fire.



Firefighters were called to a home in Park Walk, off Watling Street Road in Fulwood, at 6.45pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Crews from Preston and Penwortham attended the home, but the fire had already been extinguished by the homeowner before they arrived.

The manufacturer and model of the phone is not known, but it is believed the charger was "counterfeit" and not an official product.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said it is the first time they have had to respond to a fire caused by an exploding mobile phone.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The mobile had been plugged in to charge when it caught fire.

"There were no casualties reported and firefighters were not required to use any equipment.

"We have heard about fires caused by mobile phones before, but this might be the first incident of its type we have responded to in Lancashire."

The spokesman added: "We would urge people to be vigilant when charging mobile phones, not to leave them charging longer than they need to and to only use recommended chargers for their device.

"Counterfeit electrical chargers can be deadly and many fail to meet UK safety regulations leading to fires and injury.

"What may seem like a bargain at the market isn't worth the risk when you consider that it could cost a family member's life."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have advised people to be "vigilant" when charging mobile phones and other Lithium-ion battery powered devices, such as laptops and tablets.

Firefighter safety tips for charging your devices

- Always use the charger that came with your phone, tablet, e-cigarette or mobile device.

- If you need to buy a replacement, always choose a branded, genuine product from a supplier you can trust. There are lots of fakes out there, and it can be difficult to spot the difference.

- Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures.

- Protect batteries against being damaged – that's crushed, punctured or immersed in water.

- Don’t leave items continuously on charge after the charge cycle is complete – it's best not to leave your phone plugged in overnight for example.

- Never cover chargers or charging devices – that includes using your laptop power lead in bed.

- When you travel, avoid keeping all your items containing lithium ion batteries together, especially on a plane. Check with your flight carrier for additional information or advice.

- Don't overload your sockets – learn more about how much is too much on the fuses and power load page.