Firefighters dealt with a grill pan fire at a house in Clitheroe

Two fire engines from Clitheroe and Great Harwood attended the incident in the kitchen of the property on Windermere Avenue yesterday evening.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire in the semi-detached house.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 7.30pm.