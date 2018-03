Firefighters were called to a city centre block of flats in the early hours of today to tackle a blaze in a kitchen.

A crew from Preston dealt with the incident in Richmond House on Avenham Lane at around 1.30am.

Food being cooked by the occupants caught fire after being left unattended.

A spokesman said: “A pan had been left on a hob. No-one was injured.

“The damage was mainly caused by smoke. We used a portable fan to clear it.”