Firefighters tackle blaze at Preston home

Firefighters battled a blaze which broke out in a plastic garden store at a home in Preston.

Two fire engines from Fulwood and Preston were called out to the well-developed fire on Crosby Place at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Crews arrived to find the fire had spread to nearby fence.

A Fire Service spokesman said: "Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a plastic garden shed.

"The fire had started to spread to the fence and a nearby conservatory at the property was damaged by heat.

The fire was tackled using a hose real jet."

Crews remained at the scene for 45 minutes.

Nobody was injured in the incident.