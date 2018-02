Have your say

Fire crews rescued a pet dog from a blaze in Preston city centre this evening.

Two fire engines from Preston attended a fire involving an oven in a domestic property on Kingsway in Preston just after 5.30pm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

Crews then rescued a dog and used a pet mask resuscitator to administer oxygen.