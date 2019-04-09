Firefighters respond to hazardous chemical spill at home in Euxton

Have your say

Fire crews from Chorley have responded to a hazardous chemical spillage at a home in Euxton, near Chorley.



A barometer used to measure atmospheric pressure had been damaged at a home in Runshaw Lane and had leaked toxic mercury into the floorboards.

Firefighters from Chorley were called to an incident involving a spillage of mercury from a broken barometer at a home in Runshaw Lane, Euxton on Monday, April 9.

Due to children being present at the home, the homeowners reported the hazard to the emergency services.

The accidental spill happened shortly before 9am on Monday (April 8), and led fire crews to declare a Hazmat (Hazardous material) incident at the address.

Mercury is toxic and can be fatal if inhaled. If exposed to the chemical, a person can suffer harm to their lungs, kidneys and central nervous system.

Firefighters donned protective clothing and masks to carry out the clean-up operation, which took more than three hours to complete.

No-one was injured in the incident

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Firefighters from Chorley were called to an incident involving a spillage of mercury from a broken barometer at a premises on Runshaw Lane, Euxton.

"Firefighters used a vacuum, brushes, one canine light and a syringe to clean the incident.

"Firefighters were in attendance approximately three hours and fifteen minutes whilst decontamination was taking place."