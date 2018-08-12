Firefighters remove door to free boy’s hand

An accident in a Preston food outlet led firefighters to attend and help a young boy.

The youngster, aged around seven years old, had got his hand trapped in the door of the premises on Meadow Street.

One fire engine was called to the scene at around 7.45pm last night, to lend assistance.

Crew manager Chris Wales said: “We get the odd call like this, because we have certain bits of kit which can help out in these sorts of situations.

“We were able to remove the door so it could do no more damage to his hand, and then take it from there.

“The lad needed a check-up to make sure nothing was broken, but thankfully he didn’t need hospital treatment.”