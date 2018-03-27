Firefighters in parking plea after kitchen fire in Lancaster

Firefighters in Lancaster have issued a plea to drivers to take extra care while parking after they struggled to access an unfolding an emergency.

Crews were called out to a chip-pan fire in Hartington Street just after 11pm after the home owner heard the smoke alarms sounding.

Firefighters say the owner quickly evacuated her family and waited for fire crews to arrive.

But their route to the fire was hampered by poorly parked vehicles that made it difficult for the fire engine to access the property.

Watch Manager Scott Harris said: "We managed to get to this fire just in the nick of time before it started to spread to anything in the kitchen.

"A woman in the house contacted us after she heard her smoke alarms going off.

"She realised the kitchen was smoke logged and evacuated the family and called us out.

"This was absolutely the right thing to do and it demonstrates the importance of having working smoke alarms.

"Two crews in breathing apparatus used a fire blanket to put out the fire.

"The pan was then removed from the building.

"We're really pleased we managed to put the fire out so quickly but our progress to the scene was hampered by poorly parked vehicles.

"Please remember to park considerately and ensure that there is enough space for emergency vehicles to pass safely."

No one was injured during the incident.