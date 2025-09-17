Firefighters descend on M6 to free horse trapped in overturned trailer

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:16 BST
Not all heroes wear capes - some rescue trapped horses on the M6.

Fire crews rescued a horse after it was injured when a horsebox overturned on the M6 on Sunday.

They were called at 5.20pm to the M6 toll south following reports of a horse being trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Fire crews rescued a horse after it was injured when a horsebox overturned on the M6 on Sunday. | Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The road was closed while a vet sedated the horse.

Two crews and a further specialist animal rescue crew attended the scene and rescued the frightened animal after the horsebox was found on its side with the horse trapped inside.

It was removed from the vehicle shortly after 22:00 BST, before being taken to a specialist hospital, the fire service said.

A spokesperson confirmed firefighters left the scene at 22:30 BST and the road was reopened a short time later.

They said a vet has since confirmed the horse would make a full recovery.

