Firefighters descend on M6 to free horse trapped in overturned trailer
They were called at 5.20pm to the M6 toll south following reports of a horse being trapped in an overturned vehicle.
The road was closed while a vet sedated the horse.
Two crews and a further specialist animal rescue crew attended the scene and rescued the frightened animal after the horsebox was found on its side with the horse trapped inside.
It was removed from the vehicle shortly after 22:00 BST, before being taken to a specialist hospital, the fire service said.
A spokesperson confirmed firefighters left the scene at 22:30 BST and the road was reopened a short time later.
They said a vet has since confirmed the horse would make a full recovery.