Firefighters called to BAE as fire leaves office block ‘full of smoke’

An office block at BAE Systems in Warton filled with smoke after a thermostat burnt out, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Lytham, Wesham, St Annes, and Penwortham fire stations were called out after an alarm alerted security staff to the small fire at 10.10pm yesterday, a spokesman said.

A fan was used to clear smoke before firefighters left the scene around 20 minutes later.

A BAE spokeswoman said: “The fire service was quickly on the scene and soon had the situation under control.”