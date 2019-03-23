Fire on Winter Hill in Rivington extinguished

Have your say

A moorland blaze on Winter HIll in Rivington is out after firefighters used blowers, beaters and specialist equipment to extinguish it.

The fire had spread to an area spanning about three hectares in size and was put out by 9.20pm today.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle to contain moorland blaze at Winter Hill in Rivington

A spokesman from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Darwen and Rawtenstall were called to a wildfire on Winter Hill, Rivington.

“Firefighters used blowers, beaters and specialist wildfire equipment to extinguish the fire which covered an area approximately three hectares in size.

“No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by 9.20pm.”

Shaun Walton of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire fuels such as the moorland grass can dry out in the wind in an hour and be ready to burn if conditions are right.

“Please take care over the weekend if on our moors to prevent wildfires.

“If you see a wildfire report it on 999.”