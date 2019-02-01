Fire crews to rescue of dog in Chorley

It isn’t just about fires for the teams at Lancashire Fire and Rescue...

Crews from Penwortham and Chorley came to the aid of a dog stuck on ice on the canal at Eaves Lane, Chorley on Friday afternoon.

The teams were scrambled after a caller reported that the animal was on the ice, which looked as though it could have been cracking.

The water rescue team swiftly deployed an inflatable walkway and the dog was safely brought to the banks of the canal.

Acting Crew Manager Craig Gregson from Chorley said: “Thankfully, there were no other casualties involved.

“Often when animals stray onto the ice we find that owners or passers by attempt to take matters into their own hands and try to rescue the animal themselves, potentially putting themselves at great risk.

“So we’re really pleased in this case that someone called us quickly and that we were able to respond and get a swift and positive outcome to the incident.

“Should any other members of the public find themselves in a similar situation we would encourage them to resist the urge to take matters into their own hands and call us out.”

Firefighters were in attendance at the incident for around 40 minutes.