Fire crews tackle suspicious blaze at former care home in Clayton Brook

A suspicious blaze broke out at a former care home in Clayton Brook last night.

Fire crews were called to the burning property in Gough Lane, next to the junction with Clayton Brook Road, at 8.17pm.

Residents in Gough Lane believe the fire was deliberately started by youths | Jenna Gaskell

Nearby residents alerted 999 after thick black smoke was seen rising from the empty home, which has reportedly been targeted by youths in the past.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) sent three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene and the blaze was brought under control after around two hours of firefighting.

No injuries were reported and LFRS said the cause is still under investigation.

Fire crews battled the suspicious blaze in Gough Lane, Clayton Brook for more than two hours on Monday evening (May 12) | Jenna Gaskell

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 8.17pn on May 12, three fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham, along with an aerial ladder platform and a support fire engine from Preston, attended a fire at a derelict building on Gough Lane in Clayton Brook.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and two ventilation units were also used at the scene. Crews were in attendance for two hours and twenty minutes.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”