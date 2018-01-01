Fire crews tackle oven fire in first job of the new year

Fire fighters were called out to the scene of a kitchen fire in what was their first call out of the New Year.

Crews from Preston Fire Station were called to the domestic property in James Street, Preston, in the early hours of the new year (January 1) after getting reports of an oven fire coming from the properties’ kitchen.

Fire fighters used two breathing apparatus kits and once the fire was extinguished, used one tactical ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke.

There were no casualties with the single male occupier exiting the building after being alerted to the incident by fitted smoke alarms.